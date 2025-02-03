The attack on Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home on January 16 caused widespread shock. Less than a week later, the actor was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being treated for multiple stab wounds. The incident occurred when an intruder attacked Saif at his Bandra residence. The most serious injury was a stab to his spine. Today (February 3), the actor was seen looking healthy and hearty as he made his first public appearance at a Netflix 2025 event for his project's teaser launch. Saif’s heist film Jewel Thief has been acquired by Netflix, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat.‘Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Had a Fight’, Claims KRK, Says Stabbing Incident Raises Several Questions (Watch Video).

Photo of Saif Ali Khan from the Netflix Event

Watch 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins' Teaser:

Two masterminds, one priceless diamond and a heist spanning across the globe 💎🌏 Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, coming soon, only on Netflix.#JewelThief #JewelThiefOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/RchrvdZvao — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)