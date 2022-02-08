Amitabh Bachchan and his ‘Jhund’ have left us impressed already! The makers of Jhund have released the upcoming film’s teaser and it is mind-blowing. There’s no dialogue, action or songs, just a LIT background music by Ajay-Atul and a mass entry of Big B with his ‘Jhund’. The film marking Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s directorial debut in Hindi Cinema will feature Bachchan as a retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement. Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan’s Sports Film To Hit the Big Screens on March 4.

Watch The Teaser Of Jhund Below:

