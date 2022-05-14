Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead role, is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. Buzz is that the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film have been bagged by Amazon Prime. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to Film in Moscow for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Varun Dhawan’s #JugJuggJeeyo post-theatrical streaming rights bagged by Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/q8eUTuTm5W — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) May 14, 2022

