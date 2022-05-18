After creating a lot of hype, the makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the trailer release of the movie today (May 18). Starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli among others in key roles, the flick's trailer will be out on May 22. Mark the date! The makers also shared a special video to announce the same. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s Film Bagged by Amazon Prime.

Have a Look:

This family is about to unleash all the madness to the world - are you ready for it? #JJJTrailer out this Sunday, 22nd May!❤️❤️ And catch them on the big screens near you on 24th June.@apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @AnilKapoor #NeetuKapoor @varun_dvn @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/gbUTNIr8Hs — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 18, 2022

