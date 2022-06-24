Varun Sood has made his acting debut with a cameo role in Jugjugg Jeeyo that hit the big screens today. The Roadies sensation reposted the Instagram post shared by Karan Johar’s talent management agency DC Talent that cheered for his big screen debut. Varun reacted to it saying ‘so grateful’. JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming'.

Varun Sood Makes Bollywood Debut With Jugjugg Jeeyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

