October 20 marks 26 years of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's famous film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. And to celebrate the special day, Bollywood actress Kajol took to Twitter and shared a video, which includes few scenes from their film. While sharing the video she wrote, "Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love ..#26YearsOfDDLJ." Just after she posted that video, fans of SRK bashed out at her because earlier on October 20, SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail has been rejected by the Mumbai special court. FYI, Aryan Khan has been under custody for 17 days now after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, from an alleged cruise ship party.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Hurtful...

Hope...

Lol...

Shame...

Unexpected...

Disappointed...

Ohoo...

Not Excited...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)