October 20 marks 26 years of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's famous film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. And to celebrate the special day, Bollywood actress Kajol took to Twitter and shared a video, which includes few scenes from their film. While sharing the video she wrote, "Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love ..#26YearsOfDDLJ." Just after she posted that video, fans of SRK bashed out at her because earlier on October 20, SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail has been rejected by the Mumbai special court. FYI, Aryan Khan has been under custody for 17 days now after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, from an alleged cruise ship party.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Hurtful...

If your PR team did this, Shame. If you yourself tweeted this, Hurt! Your Best Friend is going through a lot right now, celebrating achievement is Okay but we didn't see any support from your end too Ma'am! — अंजली🥤 (@jhalli_anji) October 20, 2021

Hope...

She don’t act up or say a word in days and opens her mouth to praise her character on a movie that made her career thanks to the man going thru a living hell right now? And that’s a friend, I hope SRK does not count on friends like this one — Mariel Molina (@Mariel18little) October 20, 2021

Lol...

Shame...

Sharam he thodi si bhi This is what a FAKE FRIEND looks like SRK made you one of the biggest actress of 90s and still in this tough time you are not with him Shame on you — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) October 20, 2021

Unexpected...

How can you post this today, at this time? #JusticeForAryanKhan — SRK_x10 🇳🇱 (@010_srk) October 20, 2021

Disappointed...

Not expected this from you ma’am you call SRK your dearest friend but you’re celebrating when he is going through a lot of pain DISAPPOINTED!! ADAANI KA KUTTA MODI — King Khan ✨ (@LoveYouSRK_) October 20, 2021

Ohoo...

So called friend of Shahrukh Khan kuchh to saram karo Yahan Dost ke bete ke sath nainsafi ho rahihe Uskeliye ek tweet nehi banti aur tumhe DDLJ celebrate karna he Sachmain ye Bollywood wale bahut hi jyada bure hotehain Sab ke Sab 🐍🐍 — Linku (@iamLinku) October 20, 2021

Not Excited...

Not excited at all And Shame on so called best friend of srk 💔💔 — ☞✧SHaHiD AfRiDi✧☜ (@AfridiSrkian1) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)