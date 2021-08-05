Bhuj: The Pride of India star Ajay Devgn has wished his wife Kajol on her birthday. He took to social media and shared an unseen picture with Kajol. However, it's the caption of the post that's beautiful and heartwarming. The Dilwale actress has turned 47 today (August 5).

Ajay Devgn Wishes Kajol:

You have managed to bring a smile 😃 to my face for the longest time now... Happy birthday dearest Kajol🎂; will try to make it as special as you are🌹 @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/MwkuuuWaVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)