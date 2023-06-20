Celebrating his remarkable 25-year journey in Indian cinema, Karan Johar, one of India's most renowned filmmakers, received a prestigious honor at the British Parliament on June 20, 2023. The distinguished event, organized by Baroness Verma of Leicester, witnessed the presence of esteemed members of Parliament, including Lord Desai, Baroness Uddin, and Rt Hon Tanmanjeet Singh Desi MP. Karan Johar shares a special bond with the United Kingdom, having chosen its picturesque locations for filming iconic productions like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In recognition of his association, Johar was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain in 2012, actively promoting the country and inviting people to explore its wonders. Karan Johar Reveals Why There Have Been Only 7 Seasons of Koffee With Karan in 18 Years.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

IT ONLY GETS GRANDER WITH DOUBLE THE CELEBRATION!❤️ We’re over the moon to see our captain, #KaranJohar honoured at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year! pic.twitter.com/lKn55TbTsx — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 20, 2023

