Producer-filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar, whose talk show Koffee With Karan recently released on the web for its seventh season, recently shared as to why there have been just 7 seasons of the show during 18 years of his run first on the medium of television and then on digital. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 5 Epic Replies by the Filmmaker to Trolls That Are Savage!

While talking to IANS, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil helmer said: "There has been a certain inconsistency between the number of years and the number of seasons that this show has seen and that's because predominantly I am a filmmaker and I do a lot of other things as well."

The filmmaker, who works across domains of entertainment vertical such as reality TV show judge, producer, actor, director, show curator further explained that a lot happens between the seasons and he finds it really difficult to allot a piece of his busy schedule. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar Confirms Aamir Khan’s Appearance; Shah Rukh Khan to Skip the Show This Time.

"There was so much happening between every season, there were movies that I was producing and directing, now we have started a digital company called Dharmatics, I have also judged reality shows and other innumerable things," Karan added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).