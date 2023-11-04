Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron graced Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 wherein she discussed many topics related to Hollywood during her conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar. Soon after the event, KJo could not control his excitement and shared pics of himself posing with Theron. "Had the pleasure and privilege of being in conversation with the absolutely lovely and stunning @charlizeafrica," Johar captioned his post on Insta. Karan Johar to Direct Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff in an Action Film - Reports.

Karan Johar Meets Charlize Theron:

