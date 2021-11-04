Be it couples or parents and their kids, on special occasions you’d often see the twinning game going on pretty strong. Its Diwali and many have donned traditional outfits to celebrate the festival. Director-producer Karan Johar has shared a few family pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Diwali and extended heartfelt greetings. But what caught our attention is his and his kids’ outfits. The trio can be seen twinning in white on this special day and they look just adorable. KJo and his twins Yash and Roohi’s pictures are too cute to be missed.

Karan Johar With His Family

