Karan Wahi has posted a funny and hot new Instagram post where he is pretending to chisel his own abs. Fans are ecstatic about this little treat he has presented them with and many are going gaga over how good his torso looks. Channa Mereya Review: Karan Wahi As Aditya Raj Singh Is ‘Best Husband on TV’ Declare Netizens, View Romantic Pics & Videos.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)