Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is slowly cementing its place as one of the most followed Hindi TV serials. And the current track that purely focuses on the budding romance between Aditya Raj Singh (played by Karan Wahi) and Ginny (played by Niyati Fatnani) in the aftermath of the deadly attack on Ginny is receiving praise from all quarters. Especially Karan Wahi’s performance. The 36-year-old has been incredible in the emotionally draining sequences, which the actor has pulled off with such ease. In fact, his portrayal of Aditya has earned him the tag of ‘best husband’ on the small screen. In the last two episodes, viewers have seen Karan’s character shed tears for his ailing wife, praying at gurudwara for her life. Later on, we also see him take immense care of his precious wife, with whom he is yet to establish a real relationship. Fans love his sincere, dedicated act and his caring side. Here’s a look at how netizens are reacting to Channa Mereya’s recent episodes and Aditya-Ginny’s growing proximity as husband and wife.

Meet Husband of The Year, Aditya Raj Singh

Super Cute

He Loves Her

Day 1 of assuming husband duties and Adi is already the most adorable husband ever.. Innnnnaaa softie 😘#ChannaMereya#Adi #GitYa pic.twitter.com/lx7V3k4tFS — Kriti❤KaranWahi (@kkriti91) September 22, 2022

Perfect Husband On Duty

Aditya Cares For Ginny

Perfect

he carried into their room 😭😭 the precap looks so good! gonna watch on loop #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/YE0mGJyMwt — Kayathre (@kayaaaaa00) September 21, 2022

These Two Are Adorbs

Calling Out Toxic Family Member

Not adi calling out tajayi's loud nature 😭 !! --- Boy be like don't try messing with my wife 🥹🤌#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/asiOeqzLNY — rishh~ (@kalopsia720) September 22, 2022

Yes Please

Aap Dono, Tooo Cute

He Is

Stay Tuned For More

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)