Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is slowly cementing its place as one of the most followed Hindi TV serials. And the current track that purely focuses on the budding romance between Aditya Raj Singh (played by Karan Wahi) and Ginny (played by Niyati Fatnani) in the aftermath of the deadly attack on Ginny is receiving praise from all quarters. Especially Karan Wahi’s performance. The 36-year-old has been incredible in the emotionally draining sequences, which the actor has pulled off with such ease. In fact, his portrayal of Aditya has earned him the tag of ‘best husband’ on the small screen. In the last two episodes, viewers have seen Karan’s character shed tears for his ailing wife, praying at gurudwara for her life. Later on, we also see him take immense care of his precious wife, with whom he is yet to establish a real relationship. Fans love his sincere, dedicated act and his caring side. Here’s a look at how netizens are reacting to Channa Mereya’s recent episodes and Aditya-Ginny’s growing proximity as husband and wife.
Meet Husband of The Year, Aditya Raj Singh
it's aditya raj singh best husband era ✨❤️#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/ldwgbEJkUc
— ₰ (@sarmisayys) September 22, 2022
Super Cute
They are being super cute
Adi being a protective husband and Ginni being a goofy ball😭❤️#KaranWahi #NiyatiFatnani #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/W5TeABzVdi
— Manz🥀 (@manz_pure_soul) September 22, 2022
He Loves Her
Day 1 of assuming husband duties and Adi is already the most adorable husband ever..
Innnnnaaa softie 😘#ChannaMereya#Adi #GitYa pic.twitter.com/lx7V3k4tFS
— Kriti❤KaranWahi (@kkriti91) September 22, 2022
Perfect Husband On Duty
Nothing but just him being a perfect husband 🥺🤧😍❤️
Loved today's episode ❤️#KaranWahi #NiyatiFatnani#GiTya #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/b3ts8caKv7
— ♡ ᴬ'ˢ ᴬ ♡ (@luvkapilsharma) September 22, 2022
Aditya Cares For Ginny
Love male leads who do this. 🫶🏼#ChannaMereya | #KaranWahi pic.twitter.com/t419PHFc1K
— ꪀ (@nainadakusoor) September 22, 2022
Perfect
he carried into their room 😭😭
the precap looks so good! gonna watch on loop #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/YE0mGJyMwt
— Kayathre (@kayaaaaa00) September 21, 2022
These Two Are Adorbs
Softies🥺♥️#Gitya #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/ugHAGTEl6k
— Tisha (@itstisha_7) September 22, 2022
Calling Out Toxic Family Member
Not adi calling out tajayi's loud nature 😭 !!
--- Boy be like don't try messing with my wife 🥹🤌#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/asiOeqzLNY
— rishh~ (@kalopsia720) September 22, 2022
Yes Please
Take care of your wife like Aditya or just don’t 😤✋🏻#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/5RjbgTIctQ
— Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) September 22, 2022
Aap Dono, Tooo Cute
not him calling his wife "Aap" 🥹🫰🏻 #Channamereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/KKwux9rBGS
— shivaniiii✨ (@shivaniiiiiiii_) September 22, 2022
He Is
adi puttar is a softie for his wife 🥺🤍#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/QzhOUEkGii
— ₰ (@sarmisayys) September 21, 2022
Stay Tuned For More
Dori scenes is coming ❤💃
Can u hear me screaming ❤💃#ChannaMereya • #GiTya pic.twitter.com/5VQQjKk9aN
— ❥𝓐𝓷𝓪𝔂𝓪 (@a_pretty_soul) September 22, 2022
