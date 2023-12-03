Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted cheering for their kids as they attended annual taekwondo competition held in Mumbai. Several pictures from the event have surfaced online, with Taimur Ali Khan stealing the limelight as he proudly showcased his gold medal. The photos also feature Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, enjoying the event. Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Birthday Love on Her ‘Little Princess’ Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Shares Her Cute Playful Pics With Taimur and Jeh (See Post).

Taimur Ali Khan Wins Gold:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

