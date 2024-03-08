It's International Women's Day, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating it by doing what she enjoys most. Bebo took to Instagram and shared a video giving a glimpse into her celebrations. The actress and her team members are seen enjoying a plate full of yummy food while listening to the song Naina, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, and Raj Ranjodh. Kareena is a foodie, and her latest video proves it. She captioned the video as, 'Celebrating Women's Day by doing what I enjoy the most... eating and listening to my favourite song. Happy International Women's Day from our #Crew to all of you.' On the other hand, Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is slated to release on March 29. Crew Song ‘Naina’: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Light Up the Dance Floor in This Upbeat Track (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates International Women's Day

