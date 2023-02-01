Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for her BFF Amrita Arora at her residence. The party was clearly a fun-filled and glamorous affair as it had her dear pals from the industry in attendance. Punjabi pop sensation AP Dhillon too was seen at the party. Kareena has shared a few inside pictures from the celebration and they are unmissable. Check out pics of Malaika Arora with beau Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, among others from last evening’s bash. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora Wish Birthday Girl Amrita Arora with Heartfelt Instagram Posts.

Amrita Arora’s Birthday Bash

Kareena sports a Disney top while partying with #apdhillon , the arora sisters and ritesh sidhwani pic.twitter.com/buncgm8YpF — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) January 31, 2023

AP Dhillon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Snapped Post Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

A Star-Studded Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

