Kareena Kapoor may be holidaying with the three men in her life, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir in the Maldives, but her looks are keeping her fans here happy. Makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared a ravishing picture of Kareena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)