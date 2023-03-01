Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor will have a cameo from the director's lucky charm Kartik Aaryan. Yes, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star will be seen in Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor starrer as a source close to the film has revealed the news to Etimes. Ranbir Kapoor Pokes Fun at BBC Journo Present During Tu Jhooti Main Makkar Event in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan to Have a Cameo in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar?

