Bollywood Kartik Aaryan was in a mood it seems, as he took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and compared it to Kate Winslet. He posted a shirtless picture of himself, lying on a bed and recreated Kate's iconic painting scene from Titanic. He also felt that he posed better than her.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)