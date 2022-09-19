Kartik Aaryan is much appreciated for his performance in movies. His latest movie was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he played the role of ‘Rooh Baba’. Recently, he was on his flight to Jodhpur where his co-passengers complimented him for his acting skills and also clicked his pictures. In a video captured by Viral Bhayani, Kartik, being the blue eyed boy, delightfully obliged to do so. Kartik Aaryan Signs an Autograph for a Crying Fan After Calming Him Down at Jodhpur Airport (Watch Viral Video).

Take a look:

