Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the highly anticipated shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his preparation, portraying a moment of spiritual reverence as he seeks blessings from various deities before commencing the shoot for Anees Bazmee's directorial venture. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today". As excitement mounts among fans for this next instalment in the beloved franchise, Aaryan's gesture adds an intriguing layer of anticipation for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to Horror Franchise; Actor Says, 'This Diwali Is Going To Be Crackling' (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan's IG Post

