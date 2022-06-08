The much-awaited trailer of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha is out! Starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, the story of the film revolves around Sameer (Vidyut) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who are on a mission to find their missing daughter. The video sees bloodshed and emotions, which will give you goosebumps. The film releases in theatres on July 8. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 New Release Date: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on July 8!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)