It was a while back when the official news of Ranveer Singh being roped in by S Shankar for the Hindi remake of Anniyan took the internet by storm. As soon as this news broke online, fans wanted to know who will star opposite the male star. Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, it's Kiara Advani who has been roped in as the female lead for the flick.

For the unaware, this is filmmaker S Shankar’s remake of his Tamil psychological thriller Anniyan (2005).

