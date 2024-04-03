Kill, inspired from actual train robberies in India committed by a group of criminals referred to as ‘dacoits’, is all set to release in theatres in India on July 5. The makers have shared that the teaser of this edge-of-the-seat action thriller will be released on April 4. Starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal in the lead, the makers have posted a video clip and asked everyone to ‘Prepare For The Bloodiest Ride’. Kill Review: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal-Starrer Opens to Positive Response at TIFF 2023, Critics Call Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Directorial As ‘Unbelievably Good’.

Kill Teaser Announcement Video

