Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is inching close to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Well, as in four days, the film has managed to earn Rs 78.34 crore in India. The movie was able to churn Rs 10.17 crore on Monday i.e April 24. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the flick stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

