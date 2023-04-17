Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 21. The film received an U/A certification from the CBFC. The film’s total runtime is 2 hours, 24 min, 25 sec. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde Reveals Working in South Films Helped Her Improvise Dialogues for Salman Khan Starrer.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Certification And Runtime

