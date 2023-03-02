Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the upcoming film starring Salman Khan in the lead. The second song “Billi Billi” featuring the lead actor along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati and others dance their hearts out in this vibrant number. From the actors’ costumes, the set up and the peppy beats, this song is sure to turn out to be a hit track. It is indeed a peppy song, perfect to be played at social gatherings. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan Brings Enough Mass Appeal and Pooja Hegde Looks Captivating in This Riveting Promo of Farhad Samji’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of Billi Billi Song Below:

