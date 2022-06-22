Singer KK's untimely demise in May 2022 was a shocker for fans as well as industry wallahs. The artist passed away in Kolkata after he performed at Nazrul Manch in a crowded event. Now, almost 'three weeks' after the death of KK, his son took to social media and penned an emotional note for his late father. 'That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again," a part of Nakul Krishna's post reads. KK's Death: Vlogger Roddur Roy Booked for Abusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over Singer's Last Concert.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakul Krishna (@nakul.krishna.music)

