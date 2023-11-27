Get ready for a high dose of entertainment as the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to feature charming sister duo Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Karan Johar has dropped a new promo, showing Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s strong camaraderie. From Kajol staging a walkout from the episode to Rani vowing to expose KJo, the promo has left fans quite excited. The promo video opens with Rani telling Karan, "I want to expose you." To which the filmmaker says, "Don't say such things. Kajol then adds, “I like this show already.” The Hichki actress also recalls what Karan had done to her during the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot. Rani says, “You have snatched food from my hand. You've hit me.” Kajol also chimed in, saying, “Abuse, it was abuse!” This fun-filled episode will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th November. Karan Johar Calls Rani Mukerji and Kajol His 'First Leading Ladies', Shares Anecdote From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shoot Days (Watch Promo Video).

Kajol and Rani Mukerji To Grace Next Episode of KWK8:

