The most recent instalment of Koffee with Karan was an exhilarating joyride! In this episode, the cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol took centre stage on the iconic Koffee couch. Their infectious energy, teasing of Karan Johar, and constant giggles turned the show into a whirlwind of amusement. Amidst the laughter and joviality, there were also heartfelt moments. Rani candidly shared her strategies for safeguarding her daughter Adira from the prying eyes of the media, despite the relentless presence of paparazzi. Rani said, "It was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira, so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn't feel very special at school, and she feels like any other kid." Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 6: Netizens Applaud Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Delightful Banter on Karan Johar's Show, Call It 'Hilarious and Entertaining'

Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Daughter Adira and Her Privacy:

