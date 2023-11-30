Prepare to dive into a nostalgic trip back to the '90s era, dominated by Bollywood icons Kajol and Rani Mukerji, as they gear up for a grand return on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 6. This marks their first appearance together on the show since 2007, when they shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan. Disney+ Hotstar released a 60-second promo video where host Karan Johar warmly welcomes his 'first leading ladies.' The teaser gives us a glimpse into the episode, with Rani expressing, 'I want to expose you,' prompting Karan's playful response, 'You don’t say such things.' Meanwhile, Kajol enthusiastically shares her enjoyment of the show. As the episode is set to air on November 30, netizens have shared their thoughts. Check it out here. Kajol and Rani Mukerji Steal the Spotlight With Their Glamorous Looks on the Latest Episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8.

Good Laugh:

So this episode of #KoffeeWithKaran was absolutely hilarious. I had so much fun watching it. One could tell that they've known each other for years. This is how you laugh when friends get together after a long time. Rani was bang on! Kajol was a mess, as usual. But a fun episode… pic.twitter.com/PG2FUaqIPO — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) November 30, 2023

We Do Agree...

LOVED THE RANI & KAJOL EPISODE! An absolute riottttt, I cried laughing 😂😂 #KoffeeWithKaran — Nahi. (@bandhikahaani) November 29, 2023

Laughing Riot? Hell Yeah

#KoffeeWithKaran Best episode ever.. Kajol and Rani are a riot together .. @DisneyPlusHS — Crazybingo (@DilaikMatters) November 29, 2023

Hilarious For Sure

Entertaining For Sure!!!

Rani & Kajol were hilarious throughout. I love that they weren’t being politically correct & stayed candid! Quiz made my stomach hurt from laughing. Like @itsKajolD said be your authentic self as everyone else is taken. Queens for a reason! #KoffeeWithKaran #RaniMukerji #Kajol https://t.co/U1XbIExmIi — 𑁍 Rameeza 𑁍 (@RameezaHai) November 29, 2023

