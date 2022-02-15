Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to be released in theatres on April 14. The makers have issued a statement citing that the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will now release in theatres on August 11. This means the film will not clash with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 that is set to release on April 14. But with Laal Singh Chaddha releasing on August 11, the release date of Prabhas’ Adipurush has been postponed that was scheduled to be released on August 11. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to Hit the Big Screens on April 14!

Statement From Team Laal Singh Chaddha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)