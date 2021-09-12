Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday (September 12). The actress shared pictures from her vanity van as she gears up for the shoot. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is and adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Beside Kareena, the film also stars Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Sneak Peek From the Sets of Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credit: Instagram)

