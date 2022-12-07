Lara Dutta is spending some gala time with hubby Mahesh Bhupati and the actress even shared a snap with her 'favourite adult human being by the beach. The adorable pic was admired by everyone and it looked super romantic. Lara Dutta Feels Menopause Is Not Given Due Importance, Says ‘It Is So Back on the Burner as a Priority’.

Check Out Lara Dutta's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)