Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday for the first time ever will be sharing screen space in Liger. Now, ahead of the film's release on August 25, the actress dropped a few stylish BTS pics from their song shoot "Aafat' which are hot. In the clicks, we get to see the duo in printed attires flashing an electrifying chemistry. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Leaves His Film’s Promotional Event Midway in Patna Due to Fan Frenzy (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)