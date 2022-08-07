It was few days back, when Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had to leave the promotional event of their film Liger midway in Mumbai due to unmanageable crowd and well the same thing has been repeated. As recently, Vijay was forced to leave the promotions at a Patna college on August 7 due to massive crowd of fans. Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Leave the Film's Promotional Event at Navi Mumbai Midway After Massive Turnout.

Watch Video:

The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real 🔥 The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself! pic.twitter.com/9NIa1AddW2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)