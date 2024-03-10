Ananya Panday took a nostalgic trip down memory lane recently, revisiting a delightful childhood moment on Instagram. She shared an old video online that shows a young Ananya, brimming with energy, singing and dancing to tunes from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Main Hoon Na. Sharing the clip, the actress captioned it, "Low-key a trailer of my life." Ananya looked adorable in a tee and pjyama combo, with dad Chunky Pandey playfully recording her antics. Aditya Roy Kapur Holds Ananya Panday Close; Duo Gets Clicked With Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (View Pic).

Ananya Panday's Childhood Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)