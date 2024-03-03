Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be in a relationship, although neither has confirmed or denied this. They are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A new photo from the event, featuring Aditya, Ananya, and Ranbir Kapoor, is circulating online. Aditya looks smart in a black tuxedo in the picture, while Ananya is dazzling in a beige shimmery dress. There have been reports that the two have been together for over a year. The couple also attended Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s recent wedding in Goa together. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Aditya Roy Kapoor With Ananya Panday and Ranbir Kapoor At Anant Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapurfp

Viral Video Of Aditya And Ananya From The Event

