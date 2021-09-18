Biriyani and Momo aka Kavya and Dhruv are returning on Netflix with the final season of their show. Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 4 will premiere on October 15 on the streaming platform.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruv Sehgal (@sehgaldhruv90)

