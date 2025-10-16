Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday (October 15) after a prolonged battle with cancer. Beyond television, Dheer appeared in several films, including Baadshah and Zameen, earning admiration from fans and colleagues alike. The actor’s death has left the industry and his admirers deeply saddened. Legendary actress Hema Malini, a close friend, shared an emotional tribute, posting photos and writing, “I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate, enthusiastic about everything, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, so full of life, has breathed his last.” She added, “To me, he was always so supportive, encouraging me in whatever I undertook and always by my side when I needed him. I will miss his constant support and presence in my life. My heart goes out in distress to his dear wife Anita ji who was the light of his life.” Hema Malini was also seen attending Dheer’s funeral, paying her respects to the veteran actor. Pankaj Dheer Passes Away: Riteish Deshmukh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Mahabharat's Karna, Says ‘No One Appeared More Powerful Than You on the Battlefield’ (View Post)

Hema Malini Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hema Malini's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)