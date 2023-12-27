Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, leaving for an unknown location. They are reportedly going to celebrate their New Year holiday together. The duo kept it casual in stylish winter-wear. Ananya wore a beige sweatshirt, loose pants, and a checkered beige jacket. Aditya looked dapper in blue checkered shirt on a white tee paired with beige pants and black sneakers. The duo has visited places and attended many events together, fueling their dating rumours. However, they have never spoken about their rumoured relationship in public. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Leaving To Spend New Year Holiday together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

