Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which released in the theatres on March 22. The film scored decent numbers on its opening day. According to Taran Adarsh, Kunal's directorial debut saw a slight increase in its collection on day 3 (Sunday), March 24. It collected Rs 2.81 crore. The film's total collection stands at Rs 7.16 crore in India. Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Madgaon Express Box Office: Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut Sees Growth on Day 2, Film Earns Rs 4.35 Crore In India.

Madgaon Express' Day 3 Box Office Collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

