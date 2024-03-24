Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, hit theatres on March 22. The comedy-drama got off to a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 1.63 crore on its opening day. Day two saw a positive trend, with the film earning Rs 2.72 crore, bringing the total collection to Rs 4.35 crore. Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, follows the story of three childhood friends whose Goa beach trip takes an unexpected turn. Madgaon Express Trailer: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary’s Goa Trip Takes an Unexpected Turn Filled With Surprising Twists (Watch Video).

Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 2:

#MadgaonExpress catches speed, biz jumps on Day 2 [+66.87%]… #Mumbai continues to dominate and drive its biz… Sure, the #Buy1Get1 ticket offer did attract moviegoers on Day 1 and 2, but the good news is that it is being appreciated by its target audience… Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72… pic.twitter.com/BGP6nz2k4T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)