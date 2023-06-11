Film producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and yogini Ira Trivedi in a splendid ceremony on Sunday, June 11, in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows at the luxurious JW Marriott in Juhu, creating a magical ambiance for their special day. Ira Trivedi took to Instagram to share heartwarming first pictures from their wedding, capturing the essence of their love and joy. Following the nuptials, the couple is planning to host a grand wedding reception, which is anticipated to be graced by top Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Ramayana Producer Madhu Mantena to Marry Writer Ira Trivedi on June 11.