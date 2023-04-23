Speculations are rife that film producer Madhu Mantena and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi would be tying the knot on June 11. However, an official announcement from the couple is awaited. Amid the wedding rumours, the two were spotted together at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s star-studded Eid party. The couple looked adorable together in ethnic ensembles. They were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi To Get Married on June 11 – Reports.

Madhu Mantena & Ira Trivedi

