In a truly iconic moment, the industry's powerhouses Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Allu Arjun crossed paths at the wedding reception of renowned film producer Madhu Mantena. . In the two photos, which are going viral on social media, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan can be seen greeting each other and hugging each other, while Aamir Khan looks on. The grand wedding ceremony took place on Sunday, June 12, as Madhu Mantena exchanged vows with the esteemed yoga expert Ira Trivedi. The couple extended the celebrations with a lavish reception held at Mumbai's opulent JW Marriot Hotel, where friends and family gathered to shower them with love and well wishes. Madhu Mantena and Yoga Guru Ira Trivedi Tie The Knot, Say 'I'm Complete Now'.