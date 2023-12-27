Director Madhur Bandarkar recently posted a couple of pictures with Ram Charan on X (formerly known as Twitter). The snapshots show them engaged in casual conversation. Alongside these images, the fashion director shared insights into a remarkable conversation with Ram at the Mumbai airport lounge, praising the RRR actor for his grounded personality. Bandarkar even expressed gratitude for the privilege of having a one-on-one interaction. Ram Charan in Mumbai! Game Changer Actor Flaunts His Million-Dollar Smile While Posing With Female Fans for Pictures (Watch Video).

Madhura Bhandarkar and Ram Charan:

Met actor @AlwaysRamCharan sir at the Mumbai airport lounge! Had an incredible conversation about the world of films & films. Such an amazing and down-to-earth person! Truly privileged to have had this experience. 🙏 🎬 #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/22YoZO4ExG — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)