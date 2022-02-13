Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are one of the cutest couples of B-town and their latest dance video doing rounds on social media is enough to prove. At the actress’ husband’s birthday bash, the two were seen burning the dance floor by grooving on to the hit track “Tamma Tamma”. The couple couldn’t stop blushing as they danced together! Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares a Beautiful Birthday Wish for Husband Shriram Nene (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene’s Dance Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐢 𝐃𝐢𝐱𝐢𝐭 (@madhuridixit_155)

