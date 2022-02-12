Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has poured love for her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video montage of various pictures of them together over the years. Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Shriram Nene Shares a Happy Family Picture as Their Son Arin Returns Home for Holidays!

She set Armaan Malik's song 'You' in the backdrop and penned the caption, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart and the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband." Madhuri Dixit Looks Cool as She Poses With Husband Shriram Nene and Son Arin Straight From Florence (View Pic).

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in 1999. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25.

