The IIFA Awards 2025 were held on the weekend at Jaipur. Apart from the winners at the prestigious cinema event, the biggest highlight of the star-studded night was Shah Rukh Khan's reunion with his Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit. A clip of the duo performing their iconic track "Koi Ladki Hai" from Yash Chopra's popular romance musical Dil To Pagal Hai has gone viral. The video is sure to fill every 90s Bollywood fan with nostalgia, capturing a feeling that's truly beyond words. For their dance performance, they wore black and golden shimmery attire as they tried their best to recreate the energetic steps from the 1997 song. Check out their viral dance performance video below. Shah Rukh Khan’s All-Black Look Gets Elevated by Dazzling Diamond Neckpiece at IIFA Awards 2025 (See Pics & Video).

Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit Perform ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’ Song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ at IIFA 2025

